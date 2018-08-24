It was just a couple months ago that Sen. McCain's daughter Meghan was saying that he was going to return to the Senate. Well, that was disingenuous. McCain has been suffering from a malignant brain tumor, which is usually fatal. I think they all knew that. Yet, McCain refused to resign from the Senate, leaving only Jeff Flake to represent the state, and leaving the Senate one vote short to be able to vote on legislation and judicial nominees.
McCain could not return to the Senate, but he continued to attack President Trump, something Democrats loved! When McCain passes, Gov. Ducey will have to scramble and appoint an interim senator. If McCain had done the honorable thing and resigned months ago, we already would have had a special election. I respect McCain for his military service, but in the Senate he had a history of stabbing fellow Republicans in the back, i.e., casting the deciding vote to save Obamacare when he had campaigned to end it, fooling voters.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.