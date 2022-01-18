 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mckale center and the pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Mckale center and the pandemic

  • Comments

The University is not effectively protecting attendees at basketball games. The updated mask policy is fine, but unenforced. The mask wearer is not so much protecting that person but rather protecting others. Claiming that people are free to assess their own risks in deciding whether to wear a mask ignores the last many months of research and evidence. The University encourages the maskless by continuing to display such people on the big video screen during the game. Many times I have seen unmasked persons sitting directly behind "Dr." Robert C. Robbins. If the mask policy is to be effective it must be enforced and publicly and visibly supported. Recent articles about subdued fan support appear to have been written in a vacuum that ignores the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent surge of the omicron variant.

Richard Bacal

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Border fence

Thank you for the article published Sunday, January 9th seeking input on steps to take address the safety of those who are part of the border …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News