Letter: Mckale center and the pandemic

The University is not effectively protecting attendees at basketball games. The updated mask policy is fine, but unenforced. The mask wearer is not so much protecting that person but rather protecting others. Claiming that people are free to assess their own risks in deciding whether to wear a mask ignores the last many months of research and evidence. The University encourages the maskless by continuing to display such people on the big video screen during the game. Many times I have seen unmasked persons sitting directly behind "Dr." Robert C. Robbins. If the mask policy is to be effective it must be enforced and publicly and visibly supported. Recent articles about subdued fan support appear to have been written in a vacuum that ignores the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent surge of the omicron variant.
Richard Bacal
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.