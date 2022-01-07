 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: McKale is not COVID-safe
Letter: McKale is not COVID-safe

I concur with a January 5th reader who complained of the complete lack of enforcement of mask requirements at McKale. When I emailed AD Dave Heeke, his response included, “… we will be increasing our communication to attendees about the mask requirement through public service announcements and through staff who will be re-enforcing expectations.” Unfortunately, this is not the reality and McKale is NOT a COVID-safe environment. As a result, I no longer use my season ticket to men’s games. At a recent women‘s basketball game, friends and I left our season seats because of unmasked patrons around us. We relocated to the uppermost seats in McKale to feel safer. We three ladies sat there – masked and alone - until security personnel arrived and informed us that we were not allowed in that section of the arena. It was enforcement, but not the kind we expected.

Mari Carlos

Foothills

