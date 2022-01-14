 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: McKale Madness Due To Poor Public Health Policy
Letter: McKale Madness Due To Poor Public Health Policy

The frustration of fans attending events at McKale is directly attributable to muddled and inconsistent public health policy and messaging. Mask policies attempt to straddle the fence under the guise of "doing something". Instead, they've created unnecessary doubt and pitted people against each another. Worst of all, mask mandates have done nothing to impact COVID cases anywhere in the world while giving too many a false sense of security. With the effectiveness of cloth masks now debunked, UofA is doubling down mandating wear of N95s/KN95s or equivalent.

Many of these are cheap knockoffs and also largely ineffective unless they are fit tested and really only protect the wearer. They are also expressly NOT approved for use on children by the CDC and NIOSH. Forcing McKale staff and security to be the mask police is an unfair, impossible task. Either there's a clear and present danger or there's not. Either close events to the public, or let it all go and allow people to assess their own risk.

Justin Carroll

Midtown

