Letter: McSally Accomplishments
Letter: McSally Accomplishments

Re: the May 4 letter "Kelly has something that McSally lacks."

This letter writer needs to check the senate record. In 2019, McSally tied Senator Grassley for introducing and passing into law the most new laws, seven. One of these laws was S.3384 Lowering Drug Prices for America’s Seniors and Families Act of 2020. In the past few years, as one of our local area Representatives she was routinely near the top of Representatives introducing new laws. This is what she has been doing for us while in congress. If you haven’t heard much about her accomplishments it could be she is a Republican in the liberal stronghold of Pima County.

Calvin Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

