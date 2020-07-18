Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it was "a slap in the face for all Arizonans" because she had been rejected by the voters. At that time I wrote a letter saying that it was not a slap in the face for the nearly 50% of the Arizona voters who had voted for her. She was ahead on election night by a slim margin, but then Sinema pushed ahead by a slim margin. I thought her appointment good under the circumstances and this was a unique opportunity for all Arizonans to be represented in the Senate, and for our two women Senators to work together for Arizona. I still wish that could happen. I am disgusted by the partisan behavior of Congress that prevents anything from being accomplished. But that's for another letter!
Barbara Toohey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
