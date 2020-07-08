Letter: McSally China Hypocrisy

Martha McSally says she doesn’t trust China. But she follows Trump 99% of the time. Thus, when the Republican Senatorial Committee sent McSally a memo recommending she attack China rather than defending Trump’s appalling handling of the coronavirus crisis, that is what she did.
Examine her record. She has consistently voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would throw 23 million Americans off health insurance and take away the prior existing conditions protection depended on by many. She voted to defund Planned Parenthood and for an unconstitutional ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. She voted for the GOP tax scam that gave the 1% huge tax breaks on the backs of the middle class, voted against a minimum wage hike, and attacks Kelly for inaccurate China connections while ignoring her own prior connections. McSally wasn’t elected by us; Trump wasn’t elected by the American people. Let’s replace both in November.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!