Letter: McSally China Hypocrisy
View Comments

Letter: McSally China Hypocrisy

Martha McSally says she doesn’t trust China. But she follows Trump 99% of the time. Thus, when the Republican Senatorial Committee sent McSally a memo recommending she attack China rather than defending Trump’s appalling handling of the coronavirus crisis, that is what she did.

Examine her record. She has consistently voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would throw 23 million Americans off health insurance and take away the prior existing conditions protection depended on by many. She voted to defund Planned Parenthood and for an unconstitutional ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. She voted for the GOP tax scam that gave the 1% huge tax breaks on the backs of the middle class, voted against a minimum wage hike, and attacks Kelly for inaccurate China connections while ignoring her own prior connections. McSally wasn’t elected by us; Trump wasn’t elected by the American people. Let’s replace both in November.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News