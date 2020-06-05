Letter: McSally divides and deflects
The current Martha McSally anti-China campaign ad serves two Trump purposes: divide and deflect. McSally’s anti-China rant creates division by fanning the flames of anti-Asian sentiment among Trump’s white supremacy voter base. This country needs to fix its problem with all aspects of racism, not add to it!

Her calls for making China accountable deflect from the fact that Trump’s inaction has caused the death of many more Americans than China’s lack of transparency. A Columbia University model shows that had Trump acted 2 weeks earlier the death toll would be 83% lower. Trump’s inaction has now resulted in more American deaths that the tolls from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, combined. So where is McSally’s call to make Trump accountable?

McSally ignores this. She is a true sycophant focused only on pleasing Trump. As a sycophant she is just a follower that is incapable of leadership. Arizona needs leadership in Congress. We do not need McSally.

Patrick Mulloy

Oro Valley

