Letter: Mcsally fights for our Freedoms

Writer states "Strongly advocate the reelection Sen. Martha McSally"
McSally can't bve "REELECTED" as she was "NEVER ELECTED" in the first place. Gov Ducey
"APPOINTED" her to fill only two years of Sen McCains four year term left to serve when
he passed away.
In "FACT" the only time McSally ran for a Senate seat in AZ she "LOST BIG TIME"
to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
Kyle Cassell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
