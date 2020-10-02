 Skip to main content
Letter: Mcsally fights for our Freedoms
Writer states "Strongly advocate the reelection Sen. Martha McSally"

McSally can't bve "REELECTED" as she was "NEVER ELECTED" in the first place. Gov Ducey

"APPOINTED" her to fill only two years of Sen McCains four year term left to serve when

he passed away.

In "FACT" the only time McSally ran for a Senate seat in AZ she "LOST BIG TIME"

to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

Kyle Cassell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

