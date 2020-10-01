 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally for Senator Again
No matter what a politician tells you they will do for you, they cannot do it all by themselves as they suggest. Our political system is based upon compromises and often bi-partisan support.

We need people who possess the credentials and a proven record of accomplishment. That person is our Senator Martha McSally. She will continue to support your needs; she works for you and not herself.

Look at McSally’s record in just two years serving as our Arizona Senator. She helped cut your taxes, improved healthcare, helped grow the economy, fought for better treatment for our veterans, restored Arizona’s public lands to benefit Arizona citizens, led the charge for preserving Arizona’s agricultural drought contingency plans and has supported President Trump.

Senator McSally already has one of the best records of ANY Senator in introducing new bills (46) with 7 signed into law. She ranks sixth in bipartisanship of ALL Senators. This all proves Senator McSally is the right Senator for Arizona. She gets it right!

Gerald Garafola

North side

