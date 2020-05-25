Letter: McSally Hijacks the local media

Martha McSally is paying for ads that include snipets of local media coverage. These ads run during the newscasts misleading viewers to believe the local media are supporting her. This is to try to give credence to her ridiculous charges about China intentionally spreading the COVID-19 virus and to glorify her for supporting healthcare workers while she denies her constituents health coverage. I reached out to a local newscast to ask how we could trust a newscast that is not impartial. The informative reply explained that "Federal candidates ads have to meet certain criteria set forth by the FCC. If they meet these criteria and if the Federal candidate pays the price for the ad then the station MUST air the ad. I do not have the option to deny the add. If this were a state or local political ad I would have that option. Unfortunately in this case I must air the ad. You will see this ad on every station in town."
Unfair and Manipulative McSally.
Cathy Wayand
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
