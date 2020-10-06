 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally is Second Rate
Martha McSally takes a huge stand on her service record. She was a USAF colonel.

Recently 489 past and former national security officials took a very public and staunch stand in supporting Joe Biden for his virtues and denouncing Trump in scathing terms for lacking the same. They state " The current President has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small ". Amongst these advisers were no less than 37 USAF generals 5 of them women. These are all professional military leaders who have advanced on their superior skills and traits.

Martha McSally is an unelected senator who has been rejected by the voters while displaying a slavish and zombie-like devotion to a denounced and incompetent president.

We should not listen to her contradict so many leaders superior to her. We can do much better.

Tim Canny

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

