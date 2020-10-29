Letter: McSally/Kelly - Time to Choose!

The time for reflection is past. It is now time to decide just what we want for the future of Arizona. Do we relish our freedoms and choices or do we really want to be a blue state attached to a leftward collective controlled by forces outside Arizona? Senator McSally has repeated the point over and over that Mark Kelly is not good for Arizona. I agree. I am proud of our individual character and proud that I went to high school, junior college and university all in Arizona. I remember covering the 1964 election returns as a Phoenix College volunteer. Goldwater was our native son. We were proud. It was a tough fight. It seems alien to contemplate an Arizona Senate candidate allied with the same Democrat Party which has destroyed so much of America, seeks the Green New Deal and defunding our police. That is not the Arizona I know, but that is Mark Kelly's Arizona. He will sound like a moderate, but his DNA says otherwise.
Tony Whitehorn
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!