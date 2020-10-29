 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McSally/Kelly - Time to Choose!
View Comments

Letter: McSally/Kelly - Time to Choose!

The time for reflection is past. It is now time to decide just what we want for the future of Arizona. Do we relish our freedoms and choices or do we really want to be a blue state attached to a leftward collective controlled by forces outside Arizona? Senator McSally has repeated the point over and over that Mark Kelly is not good for Arizona. I agree. I am proud of our individual character and proud that I went to high school, junior college and university all in Arizona. I remember covering the 1964 election returns as a Phoenix College volunteer. Goldwater was our native son. We were proud. It was a tough fight. It seems alien to contemplate an Arizona Senate candidate allied with the same Democrat Party which has destroyed so much of America, seeks the Green New Deal and defunding our police. That is not the Arizona I know, but that is Mark Kelly's Arizona. He will sound like a moderate, but his DNA says otherwise.

Tony Whitehorn

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News