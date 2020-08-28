 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally lunch
Letter: McSally lunch

Martha McSally has asked supporters to skip a meal and send the money saved to contribute to her campaign. I don't think she's gone as far logically. She repeatedly tried to undermine Affordable Care Act, just give the money you spend on health care to her. She doesn't cares about preexisting conditions. With her support for Trump and his disastrous handling of the pandemic, give her your retirement money because they don't care if you die if they get reelected.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

