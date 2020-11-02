Letter: McSally shenanigans

Whenever I see one of Martha McSally's political hit jobs, er, campaign ads, two Beatle songs come to mind. "The fool on the Hill', and "I'm a loser". Please, let me explain. One of the primary reasons McSally lost to Sinema was her nasty, foolish and untrue ads. McSally lost. Forward to 2020 and her race against Mark Kelly. Same ads, different opponent. Nasty, foolish and untrue...Hence "The fool on the Hill", doing something over and over expecting different results. Now, if the polls are true, and most of us believe them, McSally is going to lose ANOTHER Senate Race. This would, in my opinion, put her in the category of a loser, thus, "I'm a loser". Just think, because of her nasty, mean attacks, McSally is going to make history. The only person to flip two Red Senate seats to Blue. Arizonan's deserve better.
Please Vote!!
Mark Martin
Oracle
