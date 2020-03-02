Letter: McSally Slow Learner

Unable to campaign on any sort of achievement during her time as an appointed Senator, Martha McSally has launched her hostile TV attacks on her assumed challenger Mark Kelly. Aligning herself steadfastly with Trump she resumes her typical tactics of disparagement and subterfuge. She must be a slow learner, those tactics didn't work in her campaign against Sinema. I guess that's her only avenue since she has accomplished nothing on behalf of AZ to date.
It's hard to understand how voters can tolerate her constant negative platform?
GOP dark money goes deep to back McSally, easily the weakest GOP candidate, so we can expect some real sleaze from her in the upcoming months. That's all she can offer! Stay tuned.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.