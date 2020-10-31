Letter: McSally versus Kelly

After viewing lots of campaign ads, I’ve learned that Mark Kelly supports the policy choices of the radical left wing of the Democratic party. Kelly wants to eliminate Second Amendment provisions by limiting our right to keep and bear arms, raise our taxes, take over health care, reduce law enforcement funding, and take extreme measures to pack the courts with sympathetic Democratic judges. If elected, he would support the most extreme measures of the left-wing radical senators. Additionally, Kelly’s interests are severely compromised by his personal business relationships with Communist Chinese companies, and his public support of the Chinese government. McSally has no compromising business ties. And she has fought strongly to protect all of the measures needed to strengthen law enforcement, preserve our Second Amendment rights, maintain our individual health care choices, and secure our borders. McSally’s issues and concerns mirror those of voters in Arizona—including my own. That is why I will vote to reelect her.
Diane Salgado
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
