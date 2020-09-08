Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achievements has been her efforts to keep the A-10 flying out of Davis Monthan Air Force Base and the associated billions and billions of dollars in revenue for southern Arizona. That passion is hers only (being an A-10 pilot) and a huge advantage for the A-10 program and Arizona. Does the program stay … or does it go? in large measure it may be up to the next elected Arizona Senator. Mark Kelly is a retired Navy jet pilot with no legislative experience and no voting record. In other words, he hasn’t done one thing for southern Arizonans, much less with all those spin promises he’s made in the campaign. Not hard to figure this one it out!!!
Dave Efnor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
