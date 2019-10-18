Moments before reading Mr Masursky's relation of a community call with McSally, I had a similar call. She supported the wall but said many drugs enter via portals and great needs exist to build portal infrastructure and security. The wall won't change much, if anything, but she quietly allows The Don to abuse his power and subvert Congressional mandates by taking money from other sources to pay for the wall ignoring portals. She does nothing.
She blew off a question about The Don's Ukrainian abuse of power by telling the questioner to read the transcript as it doesn't say what some people say. Untrue. It does.
Without explanation she illogically blamed the democrats for republicans accomplishing so little when they controlled both congressional houses and the White House.
As Masursky said, she loves Trump, votes his way 100% and backs everything he does. Why?
She wasn't elected Senator, in part, because she wouldn't be a real representative of Arizonians, a maverick when appropriate. She still isn't.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
