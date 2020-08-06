Letter: McSally's ad against Mark Kelly dishonest

Mark Kelly did not cost taxpayers 15 million dollars. Pima County owns the property and the building that was built for World View Enterprises, Inc., valued at 14.5 million dollars, plus furnishing expenses. Kelly helped co-found this business that uses balloon technology going out to the edge of earth’s atmosphere. He was an advisor for the initial planning of the company. He is not the owner, president, manager, CEO, or any other officer of the company, and has no say in its activities. He has not even been involved in the company in over a year. Kelly owns some of the company stock, the same as anyone who decided to invest in it would. World View is contracted to pay, (essentually a lease) Pima County to use the facilities built in Tucson.
Julie Becker
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
