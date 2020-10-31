Letter: McSally's lack of integrity

Even if Martha McSally hadn't voted multiple times to eliminate health coverage protections for preexisting conditions, and even if she hadn't been a puppet for Trump's destructive policies, and even if she had been responsive to her constituents, we would know that her false and cruel attacks against Mark Kelly clearly show her lack of integrity. We didn't want her in 2018, and we certainly don't want her now.
Ellen OBrien
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
