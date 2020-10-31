 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally's lack of integrity
Letter: McSally's lack of integrity

Even if Martha McSally hadn't voted multiple times to eliminate health coverage protections for preexisting conditions, and even if she hadn't been a puppet for Trump's destructive policies, and even if she had been responsive to her constituents, we would know that her false and cruel attacks against Mark Kelly clearly show her lack of integrity. We didn't want her in 2018, and we certainly don't want her now.

Ellen OBrien

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

