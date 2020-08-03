Letter: McSally's Obsession

Senator McSally's newsletter regularly begins by touting her introduction of a Bill to Allow Americans to Sue China over COVID-19 Pandemic. This idea comes across as bone-headed to me.
Think it through. If you follow this concept through to its logical conclusions, it will open up this country to suits by citizens of other countries for things that this country has done that affected those citizens: our bombs injure a civilian from another country and they sue the United States and/or the bomb's manufacturer, the carbon we've put into the atmosphere leads to global warming's consequences and the United States is sued for its part of that excess carbon. Heck, as the 1918 pandemic may have started in Kansas ....
There are currently policies and practices that curtail and/or make it difficult for citizens of another country to sue the United States. If we change the rules of the game, as the Senator proposes, those rule changes will apply to our country as well.
Peter Loiselle
Northwest side
