Letter: McSally's Opinion and COVID-19 testing

Re: McSally's opinion in the Sunday's edition of the Star: "McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19." Like most everything written these days by reporters and editors and politicians: lots of words, nothing of substance. Just generalities and cliches. I want to point out her comment, though: "Studies show that had they [referring to the Chinese government] taken action three weeks earlier, 95 percent of the cases could have been avoided." She does not cite what studies she is basing her conclusions on nor where this exact figure of 95 percent comes from.

From what I've read and heard, the same could be said of the President, just substitute the word "they" with the words "the President." Why does she point a finger at the Chinese but not see the same culpability in the President?

Regardless, what we need is testing and contact tracing. Why isn't she and all the politicians and reporters investigating why there is such a lack of testing available?

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

