Letter: Me first and we are silent to object
I am a senior citizen, and in all the years in which we have had numerous national crisis, I have never seen so many people who are thinking me first. First we had a run on toilet paper now it is eggs and soup, and why are we having these shortages? People are being selfish and short sided, buying more than they need. We have no public officials saying stay calm, and think of seniors and the poor who only have money to buy a single pack of toilet paper, a carton of eggs or one can of soup but when they can buy, nothing is on the shelf because some selfish person bought more than they needed and are hoarding it.

I am a type two diabetic so it leaves me fewer choices on what I can eat safely but if someone buys out the store I have to choose a less safe alternative to eat. Gun sales are up too, what is coming next?

Richard Folsom

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

