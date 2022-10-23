 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mean girl on the debate playground

Kari Lake is going after Katie Hobbs hard, taunting her with childish epithets like the mean girl on an elementary school playground— Coward! Chicken! Naahnaahnaah! Kari obviously wants to turn the race for Arizona governor into a hair-pulling cat fight and Katie won't let her. Hurray for her! And shame on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission for piling on. They don’t realize that forcing Katie into a debate with an opponent who has embraced Trump’s Big Lie would lend a spurious legitimacy to Lake and that lie. Allowing her on the same debate stage with a serious, experienced candidate like Katie Hobbs gives Lake a status she doesn’t deserve. As long as she refuses to either back off the lie or show the proof she says she has that the 2020 election was stolen, she is not a legitimate candidate in my opinion. She’s an imposter, a fraud and a danger to democracy.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

