Letter: Mean spirited AZ Star's David Fitzsimmons

The AZ Star's David Fitzsimmons regurgitated quotes from a story published by liberal biased Trump hating Atlantic Magazine. The story quoted "unnamed sources" as hearing Trump, while on a 2018 trip to France, refer to soldiers buried at a WWII cemetery as being "losers" and suckers." However, numerous "named" sources on that trip like John Bolton (no fan of Trump) and former WH Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes, who were in discussions with Trump about the cemetery visit, adamantly deny the Atlantic's story. The Atlantic Magazine just called for an end to the Nobel Peace Prize because Trump has been nominated for it because of his Middle East peace deals. If Fitzsimmons were to put his disdain for Trump aside that has been on display almost daily for four years in his politically partisan mean spirited cartoons, he would realize that Trump cares a lot for veterans and our troops, as in more equipment, military pay increases, bringing them home, no wars, and expanded private medical care for veterans.
Regina Fairway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
