Letter: Media

The AZDailyStar article* about the influence of Russian’s spreading disinformation about the corona virus and previous reports about Russia’s influence on the 2016 election via social media coupled with reports from several media outlets** about the decline of local media is frightening.
Once our local news sources disappear and our other traditional sources of news are disparaged by leaders referring to them as “the enemy of the people” or “fake news” all we will be left with are uncredentialed, biased social media or other internet sites of unknown origin, Those seeking objective reporting will have to sift through propaganda, falsehoods, and conspiracy theories. There will be no gate-keepers, no trained, professional fact checkers and no investigative reporters.
Thank goodness for the Arizona Daily Star and all its subscribers.
Sharon Olbert
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
