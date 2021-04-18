 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Medical Aid in Dying in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Medical Aid in Dying in Arizona

  • Comments

To honor National Healthcare Decision Day on April 16th, you may be talking to your loved ones about your last wishes and completing your advance directive. It reminds me of one end of life option that is available in nine states (plus Washington DC) but not in Arizona: medical aid in dying (MAID). Oh, make that ten states: New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham just signed their MAID bill into law April 8th.

In multiple national surveys, across multiple demographics, people support having this end of life option. Let’s work to get this passed in Arizona for Arizonans.

Mary Ganapol

Southern Arizona Lead

Arizona End of Life Options

Mary Ganapol, Southern Arizona Lead Arizona End of Life Options

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News