Letter: Medical Aid in Dying in Arizona

To honor National Healthcare Decision Day on April 16th, you may be talking to your loved ones about your last wishes and completing your advance directive. It reminds me of one end of life option that is available in nine states (plus Washington DC) but not in Arizona: medical aid in dying (MAID). Oh, make that ten states: New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham just signed their MAID bill into law April 8th.
In multiple national surveys, across multiple demographics, people support having this end of life option. Let’s work to get this passed in Arizona for Arizonans.
Mary Ganapol
Southern Arizona Lead
Arizona End of Life Options
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.