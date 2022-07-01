Letter: Medical Aid in Dying in Arizona

I agree with Lauri Ziemba’s “Die with Dignity” letter of June 24th. New Mexico just passed the one-year anniversary of their End of Life Options Act which made medical aid in dying (MAID) legal in New Mexico in June 2021. One in five Americans have this choice but not those residing in Arizona.

An AARP/National Geographic “Second Half of Life” Report in June 2022 queried 2,536 respondents nationwide about this end of life option. A whopping 65% agreed MAID should be a legal option. An Arizona poll in January 2022 by OH Predictive Insights of 855 registered voters had a similar majority: 60% favored a MAID law.

As the Southern AZ Lead, I encourage you to join AzEndOfLifeOptions.org in our efforts to pass a law similar to New Mexico and nine other states. Let’s make MAID a reality in Arizona in 2023.

Mary Ganapol

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

