Letter: Medical care for the unvaccinated

It is surprising how many have suggested that people not vaccinated for COVID-19 be denied medical care or insurance coverage. We have enough problems in this country regarding access to affordable health care, without imposing restrictions based on choices made out of ignorance. Like many, I am angry with people who have no legitimate excuse to remain unvaccinated during a public health emergency. However, a humane society should not make access to medical care contingent on whether people make bad choices about their health. The best that can be done is to impose vaccine mandates in some contexts, such as health care settings, fight against misinformation, and find ways to persuade people to make reasonable choices based on the latest science.
Flo Lemke
Midtown
