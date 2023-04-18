Two weeks ago my wife was admitted to TMC with a medical emergency. She was treated and released in 36 hours, and instructed to find follow up care. As snowbirds we do not have a doctor here in Tucson. We have Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield. We made appointments and were turned away from two clinics because we had the “wrong insurance.” I called several offices and clinics, and learned that no one we contacted would accept our insurance, and no one would see my wife. It is outrageous that an ill person be turned away anywhere, let alone a medically sophisticated center like Tucson. I would warn any part time resident with to be sure their insurance is accepted, or like us, they may be denied medical care. This has not happened to us on our travels in the United States or abroad. The consequences of these policies may be deadly for some visitors, as it almost was for my wife.