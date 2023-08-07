As one of many volunteers who worked to get medical debt relief for Arizonans, I am outraged at the behavior of the medical professionals and the new credit card/loan loophole scheme.

Shame on doctors, hospitals, and dentists who knowingly display, and thus offer, the credit card or loan “services” of Curae to their unsuspecting patients who then incur credit debt instead of medical debt.

These professionals know that the medical debt interest rate is a maximum of 3%. However, according to the Opinion in Sunday's paper, because they are a credit card & loan business, Curae legally can and does charge from 9.9% to 36% interest, with larger interest penalties if a payment is missed.

Shame on those who are taking advantage of people with limited funds and big needs.

Barbara Smith

Northwest side