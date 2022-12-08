Letter: Medicare Advantage Plans in Arizonz

This letter contains several half-truths and outright mischaracterizations of Medicare enrollment options for seniors. She neglects to mention that many seniors also consider Medicare supplement plans to cover costs not covered by Traditional Medicare, and often pay much higher monthly premiums than they would if they enrolled in a solid Medicare Advantage plan, such as those sponsored by reputable organizations such as AARP. I would advise anyone struggling with Medicare options to contact the Arizona State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at 1-800-432-4040 for individualized consultation. I volunteered with the Minnesota SHIP before moving to Arizona, and helped many individuals and couples analyze their options and make the right choice.