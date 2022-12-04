Letter: Medicare Advantage plans

Recently in the Daily Star and online I have seen a number of negative opinions about Medicare Advantage plans. I beg to differ. My wife and I have had MA plans with three different insurance carriers through the years, and we are very happy with what we have now. In 2022, so far, this plan has cost us, out of pocket, $2967. Fully 80% of that was payments to an ambulance, a hospital, and a rehab facility following my wife's major stroke and death. Most of the remaining 20% were co-payments on my own care, which included a significant leg surgery. Per the plan documents, the costs in 2023 will be significantly less than in 2022. I miss my wife, but I'm not complaining about my medical expenses, given the numbers I've seen in the billings.