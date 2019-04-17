Re: the April 10 article "New small-business health insurance plans are about choice."
Many of our leaders are pointing fingers and grandstanding on the important issues, it’s good to see that we have groups fighting locally to make people’s lives better. The recent op-ed by the Southern Arizona Chamber Association detailing their health plan is an example of a way local leaders can work to improve the health care we have (Affordable Care Act) instead of the one that is an unrealistic dream (Medicare for all). Since there is a divided and dysfunctional Congress, we will need to work with the tools we are given. Offering a health plan that can save money for businesses and their employees is the kind of forward-thinking that is needed these days. Rep. Kirkpatrick and others support the Medicare for all approach, but hopefully they see initiatives like this one and consider ways we can improve lives today for those who need it. They should realize that that a government-run healthcare system would not be the solution for anyone wanting quality care.
Akhil Mulgaonker
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.