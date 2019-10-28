Has anyone noticed the EXCESSIVE Medicare commercials on TV recently?? This unfortunately happens every year during Open Season. It is mainly aimed at the Senior population but everyone has to endure these lengthy, boring commercials. Each company, of course, has the better coverage for anyone and everyone, if they are old enough.
Yes, I am a senior but have a plan I like so I don’t need to see all these ads every hour, and they will be showing them the whole month of November and one week in December. Thank heaven for a mute button!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
