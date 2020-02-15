Letter: Medieval Blight in the Desert

Re: the Feb. 13 article "Border wall quickly changing look of desert in SW Arizona."
As I looked at the front page photo of the wall, a range of emotions and thoughts went through my brain. I was enraged that something as consequential as the wall was nothing more than a mnemonic device devised to keep the scatter-brained candidate Trump on track to talk about the “horrors of immigration.” From mnemonic to idée fixe, we now have this medieval monstrosity in our beautiful desert wilderness which may stop a few migrants, while destroying the integrity of this unique habitat. I am saddened because this wall symbolizes, not strength, but fear and I have never thought of Americans as a fearful people. Apparently, I was wrong.
And finally, I am still astounded that our much-vaunted technology that can pinpoint a gnat from space and kill it, wasn’t deployed to protect the border. We are only as smart as the person leading the government.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.