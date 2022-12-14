 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Meixner memorial

  • Comments

Re: Memorial garden for Prof. Thomas Meixner, Nov. 27

Yes, the impromptu memorial of flowers and notes left at Harshbarger was removed, undoubtedly because those things don't preserve well outdoors.

Good idea, creating a more permanent garden on campus dedicated to the memory of Tom Meixner. A version of that is already done. Not native plants necessarily, but this little garden and sidewalk drawing look nice and should survive the outdoors long into the future.

Paul Sheppard

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

