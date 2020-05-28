Letter: Memorial Day Commercialized, Sad.
Memorial Day, people flock to parks, beaches, camping or bbq's

Every big business having their big sales on cars, furniture and only God knows what else.

Truly disgusting.

The true meaning and respect lost for a profit or for people's sheer enjoyment.

Has no one have any respect or sense of decency

for the many lives lost or families who suffer their loss?

What a shame.

John Bartlett

Northwest side

