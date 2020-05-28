Letter: Memorial Day
Your picture in the Sunday paper showing someone placing flags on the graves of Americans who served their country is one that always brings out strong emotions in me, as I think it does to all of us. However, your headline saying "Memorial Day honors for veterans" is wrong. Memorial Day is purposely set aside for those who died to keep us free. Veterans Day is for all Veterans (I am one). For those who gave the ultimate sacrifice I think it is a distinction worth noting.

Michael Perlman

Foothills

