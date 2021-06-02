 Skip to main content
Letter: Memorial Day
All Americans observe the Memorial Day, honoring the men and women who died while serving the US military. We display a red poppy, pause at 3pm, lower a U.S flag, visit a national cemetery, attend a parade, and read the original Decoration Day Proclamation in remembrance of the fallen heroes.

We the Ahmadi Muslims salute our fallen heroes who protected our homeland by giving the utmost sacrifice. Currently there are over 5,000 Muslims who are on active duty in the military in addition to the reserves.

The Holy Quran states, “O ye who believe, obey God and obey the Prophet and obey those in authority from among you”. Prophet Muhammad said, “Love of one’s country is a part of faith.” He also declared, “Whoso obeys the ruler obeys me, and whoso disobeys the ruler disobeys me.

Around Memorial Day, Ahmadi Muslims organize blood drives in our mosques, join the local parade displaying “Muslims for Peace, Muslims for loyalty, Muslims for love, love for all hatred for none”.

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

