On Saturday, November 23, there will be a celebration of Menlo Park Elementary School's 100 year anniversary. This school served generations of my neighbors, and contributed significantly to the foundation of our education. My six brothers and I went there, preceded by our father, and succeeded by my daughter. It continues to provide learning tools to our community, and is a focal point to Tucson's west side. When one looks back to grade school, memories of playgrounds, classrooms, new friends, recess and learning abound. This is a grand opportunity for our neighborhood to congregate and recall the positive impact this school has had on us. A note of appreciation to the folks with the foresight to set up this wonderful event. We do not really know who we are until we understand where we came from. Thank you, Menlo Park!
H. Rene Ramirez
West side
