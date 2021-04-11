Letter: Men's BBall Head Coach

Possibly the best candidate for the men's head basketball coach is just down the hall from Miller's now vacated office. What a statement the UA would make in considering Adia Barnes for the job. She is a proven successful coach at the division 1 level and would bring her energy and vitality back to the men's basketball program. I don't think there are any women head basketball coaches in division 1 (or 2 or 3) and this possibility would set a new criteria based upon achievement and not just gender. This would be a plus for the UA, a plus for Tucson, and a plus for women. It should warrant serious consideration.
John Weeks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.