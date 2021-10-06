 Skip to main content
Letter: Mental Health of Wildcats
When the number of students facing depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation increases, it should be a flashing light to the university that more programs and services need to be implemented to show students that their mental health is important because a healthy Wildcat should be the top priority. These students face so many stressors from school, life, and world events and this has caused a large shift in students needing mental health services and education. But instead of investing time and services for students, the university throws around the topic with a few links to some resources. No action is taken to really make students feel like their mental health needs are a priority. When are we going to stop acting as if mental health is just an idea to talk about and treat it as the real struggle it is for many of our Wildcats?

Danielle King

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

