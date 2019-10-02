Re: the September 29 article "Mental illness: Tucson family struggles to get help."
My praise and gratitude go out to Rose and Jay Tucker, who wrote about their experience with mental illness and the failure of the health care community to serve them. I am also thankful to the Arizona Daily Star for publishing their stories. Educating the public and policy makers is perhaps the best way to promote awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness. Medication and psychotherapy are the most effective ways to deal with it. Unfortunately, people often wind up in hospitals or prisons because we fail to provide preventative care for the mentally ill. People can call the Community Wide Crisis Line at 520-622-6000 for immediate, severe crisis or the Hope Inc. Warm Line at 520-770-9909 for someone to talk to for emotional support. Hopefully, from there, individuals will be directed to adequate resources. We’ve got to provide support for people like Jay. His situation is heartbreaking and I know we can do better.
Melinda Rogers, retired ER nurse
East side
