While 43 Million Americans suffer with mental illness it has become the stepchild of the health industry. Our government has decided to relabel it as a mental health issue and funding is diverted to the next boutique issue occupying the media. 10 Million suffer with serious mental illness: bi-polar and schizophrenia and cannot find treatment help/crisis organizations because the law demands voluntary commitment (in crisis is unlikely), endanger others (criminal act/ jail), danger to themselves (suicide). Statistics show 400,000 in jails, 755,000 on parole and 140,000 homeless. Psychiatric hospital beds shrunk to 11.7/100,000 population. Additional data at www.mentalillnesspolicy.org, www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org. More information: DJ Jaffe' book "Insane consequences, How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill. Mental Illness can be managed with proper medication and counseling. As the mother of a son with bi-polar mental illness for 38 years I can attest to what thousands of families have to cope with every day.
Helga Russell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.