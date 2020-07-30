Letter: Mexican border and virus surge

In a recent letter Juan Santiago implied that the current surge in Covid virus in border states was in part related to an open border with Mexico. Only U.S. citizens and legal residents can cross; Mexican citizens cannot enter the U.S. In March, the first Covid case in Hermosillo, Sonora came from California. Long before the U.S., Mexico began a national Covid policy with face masks required, large gatherings (church services, sports events, weddings, quiceanceras, etc.) prohibited, and travel outside home cities limited. In Hermosillo, masks are even required for drivers in their cars and there is a nightly curfew. Teams of health workers are going door to door asking people if they are sick and taking likely Covid patients to isolation facilities. Sonorans are rightly worried about Americans bringing more virus to the state.
Tom Van Devender
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!