 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mexican gray wolf data

  • Comments

Re: Mexican gray wolves deserve protection.

As issues go, the reintroduction of the Mexican gray wolf into the Southwest is as polarizing as it gets. Multiple sides exist on the wolf debate, reducing more or less to pro (save the wolf in the wild) vs. con (exterminate it for good). There is common ground in this dilemma, but compromise has been hard to achieve for a long time.

Many people don’t have a strong opinion on the wolf either way because they feel like they just don’t have a stake in the debate. However, everyone has a stake when it comes to integrity of basic data and having confidence in the collection, analysis, and interpretation of information. It should be dismaying to all that there is even a possibility that data itself about the wolf is being manipulated. Without confidence in the numbers, the wolf debate reduces to impassioned opinion, which is hard to reconcile across the sides.

Paul Sheppard

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Courage and Honesty Needed

Watching the January 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Liz Cheney and Bill Barr, …

Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have f…

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Letter: idling at red lights

Mercedes Benz has it. Honda has it. Kia has it. They all have the technology to shut the engine off when stopped at a red light and turn on ag…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News