Letter: Mexican gray wolf data

As issues go, the reintroduction of the Mexican gray wolf into the Southwest is as polarizing as it gets. Multiple sides exist on the wolf debate, reducing more or less to pro (save the wolf in the wild) vs. con (exterminate it for good). There is common ground in this dilemma, but compromise has been hard to achieve for a long time.

Many people don’t have a strong opinion on the wolf either way because they feel like they just don’t have a stake in the debate. However, everyone has a stake when it comes to integrity of basic data and having confidence in the collection, analysis, and interpretation of information. It should be dismaying to all that there is even a possibility that data itself about the wolf is being manipulated. Without confidence in the numbers, the wolf debate reduces to impassioned opinion, which is hard to reconcile across the sides.