Letter: Mexican Gray Wolf Management
Recently, the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) held a public hearing regarding the Mexican Gray Wolf (MGW), a species nearly hunted to extinction in the southwest over the last century. A ruling by the AZ courts has required the USFWS to revise their wolf management plans to increase protections of the MGW, a species protected under the Endangered Species Act. There were many voices statewide opposed to current plans. Frequently raised issues were 1) the plan does not change the wolves’ status from “non essential “ to “essential,” a status that is critical for further protections. And 2) the plan does not extend the USFWS boundaries north of I-40 where wolves have been killed illegally. Scientific research on wolves strongly supports both of these positions. Protection of the MGW is crucial to keep our wildlife diverse and balanced and is our responsibility as a citizenry who values AZ wildlife. The USFWS needs to follow the science in wolf management.

Linda Dugan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

