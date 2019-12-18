Letter: Mexican Tourists: give us your money!

sarcasm alert:
(based on the article in the December 16th Star entitled "Bills would let tourists from Mexico see all of Az permit-free) ''Dear Mexicans,
Great news! you no longer need a permit or have to pay $6 to come to Arizona and pad our wallets and increase our tax revenue by like 900 million for the next 5 years! and an added bonus - this will also strengthen our ties with you! But remember, if you or your family's lives are in danger, you're not welcome here".
Once again, the almighty dollar speaks louder than human decency. The demise of this country.
andi smith
Oro Valley
